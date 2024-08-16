Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Precigen in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN remained flat at $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 192,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,084.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 40.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 56.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at $631,632.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

