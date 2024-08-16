Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

PGEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 400,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,084.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

