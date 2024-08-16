Private Capital Management LLC Sells 40,559 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,559 shares during the quarter. Tronox makes up 3.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Tronox worth $20,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Tronox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 539,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

