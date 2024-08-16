ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $690.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.23. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

