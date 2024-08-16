Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGA. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 201.2% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:UGA traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $76.08.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.