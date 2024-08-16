Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,981,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

