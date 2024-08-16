Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.08. 54,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

