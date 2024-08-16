ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance
Shares of SSO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,352. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra S&P500
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.