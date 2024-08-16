ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 0.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of SSO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,352. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

