PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

