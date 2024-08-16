PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
