pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $389.33 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,615.65 or 0.04421253 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a market capitalization of $389.33 million and $2.93 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pufETH has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 496,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 494,425.3322846. The last known price of pufETH is 2,587.45630557 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,424,231.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

