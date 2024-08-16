PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 456,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,175,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
A number of analysts have commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after buying an additional 407,353 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 313,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 895,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
