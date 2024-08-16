Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,153. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $146.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.