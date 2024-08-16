Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Decreased by Analyst

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PG&E in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 2,384,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PG&E by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

