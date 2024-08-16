Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for CAE Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CAE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 117,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,209. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

