Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Issued By Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,051. The firm has a market cap of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.26. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

