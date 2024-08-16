Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$72.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.45 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.