Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Issued By Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.29. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$10.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.