Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.44. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 8,900 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

