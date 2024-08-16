Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.28.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$50.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

