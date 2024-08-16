Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Issued By Wedbush

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $662.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $18,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 189,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 248,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

