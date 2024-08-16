Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Raised by Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of ALXO opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 423.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 514,133 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 77.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $363,666. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

