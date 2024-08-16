Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.12 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRD. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $145.53 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

