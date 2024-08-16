Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.64.

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. 19.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

