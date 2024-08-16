Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.39 EPS.
Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
