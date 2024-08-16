Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.