Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Lifted by Analyst

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of AXS opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

