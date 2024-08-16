Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,149,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 265,003 shares.The stock last traded at $26.53 and had previously closed at $26.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

