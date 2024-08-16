Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,775.18 or 1.00119487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

