QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 1% on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.70. 1,328,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,307,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Specifically, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,057,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,891.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QS. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

