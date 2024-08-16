Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Pamela Faye Steer Acquires 10,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Faye Steer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.62 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.65. 81,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,036. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Quarterhill

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.