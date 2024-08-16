Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Raised to $2.30 at UBS Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $2.10 to $2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 120,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,267. The stock has a market cap of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.98. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.
In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
