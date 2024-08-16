Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,250.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $28.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $34.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $106.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $136.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4,150.00.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$4,241.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4,046.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,827.89. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,585.25 and a 52-week high of C$4,476.50. The firm has a market cap of C$89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

