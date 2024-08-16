Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Reading International Trading Down 0.7 %
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
