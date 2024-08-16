reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

reAlpha Tech stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,052. reAlpha Tech has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $575.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.