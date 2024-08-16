Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,868,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $21,987,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

