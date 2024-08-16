RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 20th

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 2,342,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,910. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

