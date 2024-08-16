Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.64. 266,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,809. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $71.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

