Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $1,177.78. 128,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,301. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,179.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,067.37 and a 200 day moving average of $993.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

