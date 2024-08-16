Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $1,179.31. 564,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,058. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,185.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $995.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

