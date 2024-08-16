Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Rekor Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 1,839,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc acquired 2,275,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,312,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,237,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 971.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 609,678 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

