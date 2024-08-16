Request Trading 3% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $69.57 million and approximately $972,305.93 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09087895 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $1,137,364.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

