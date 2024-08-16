Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $545.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

