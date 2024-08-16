Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.49 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.02. The company had a trading volume of 104,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day moving average is $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $65,747,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

