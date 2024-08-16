Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadre in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 206,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 32.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 113,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadre by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadre by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

