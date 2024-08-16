Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Chemours Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Chemours in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CC

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,944. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.