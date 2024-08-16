Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Shares of TTD opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.26, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,838,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,334,000 after purchasing an additional 438,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

