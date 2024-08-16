Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.