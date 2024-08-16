Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.