Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Revance Therapeutics from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC opened at $6.59 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $688.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

