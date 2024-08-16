Reviewing enGene (ENGN) and Its Rivals

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 440 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.8%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,469.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 740 2368 5579 66 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 483.05%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 14.99%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.62 enGene Competitors $156.02 million -$17.55 million 80.30

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,893.41% -127.11% -24.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

