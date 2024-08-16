Ricky Sandler Acquires 555,333 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,112,527.32).

Entain Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 621.20 ($7.93) on Friday. Entain Plc has a one year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 631.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 755.66. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,276.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.90) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entain

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.